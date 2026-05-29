Torrential rain, thunderstorm hit Kolkata; waterlogging, damage reported at several areas

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert on the morning of May 29, Friday, to several districts of Bengal, including Kolkata. Torrential rain and thunderstorms hit the city around 2pm, with gusty winds and clouds.

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Dark clouds gathered over Kolkata and adjoining areas since morning, as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city, including Salt Lake, Esplanade, Jadavpur and Baranagar.

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Strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph hit the city.

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The storm saw trees uprooted, sheds broken and damage to metro stations.

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Visibility dropped sharply, forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the afternoon.

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Officials said several hoardings and banners were damaged due to the strong winds. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said enhanced thunderstorm activity is likely over south Bengal during the next two days owing to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

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An uprooted tree near Esplanade.

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Tarpaulin covers went flying.

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Authorities have advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near vulnerable structures.

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The sudden storm and wind even broke a few windows at South City Mall.