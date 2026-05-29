Iran gained concessions through ‘missiles, not talks’, top negotiator Ghalibaf says

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on Friday that Tehran secured concessions “not through talks, but through missiles,” underscoring Iran’s hardline stance despite reports of progress towards a ceasefire agreement with the United States.

“We gain concessions not through talks, but through missiles,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X, adding that Iran had “no trust in guarantees or words” and would judge the other side only by its actions.

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“No action will be taken before the other side acts,” he said.

His remarks came a day after sources told Reuters that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, although the deal still awaits approval from US President Donald Trump and has not been finalised, according to Iranian state media.

Ghalibaf also warned that “the winner of any agreement is the one who prepares better for war from the day after,” signalling Tehran’s continued distrust of Washington even as diplomatic efforts continue.

The proposed arrangement aims to stabilise the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route that has faced repeated disruptions during months of conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Despite signs of progress in indirect negotiations mediated by regional actors, major disagreements remain over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and military capabilities.