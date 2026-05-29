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regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal to embrace parenthood soon

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in November 2021 in Mumbai, are expecting their first child

PTI Published 29.05.26, 07:10 PM
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal Instagram

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news with a series of pictures in a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Friday. It featured the duo posing for the pictures as Ranjan flaunted her baby bump.

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"I’ve waited a hundred years. But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do," read the caption.

Several celebrities went on to leave comments as they congratulated the actors.

"Yay! Congratulations," said Ananya Panday. "Congratulations," Rakul Preet Singh added.

"Congratulations guysss," wrote Sonakshi Sinha.

Ranjan is known for featuring in films such as "Wedding Pullav" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu". She also appeared in the ZEE5 series "Fittrat".

Seal made his acting debut with "Ek Chhotisi Love Story" and has featured in films such as "Tum Bin II" and "Student of the Year 2", among others.

Ranjan and Seal tied the knot in November 2021 in Mumbai.


Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Celebrity Parents Anushka Ranjan Aditya Seal
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