Anik Dutta’s school friends, colleagues remember the filmmaker’s warmth and brilliance

The demise of filmmaker Anik Dutta on Wednesday has left friends, former classmates and the Bengali film fraternity grieving the loss of a man most remembered as witty, intellectually sharp and deeply passionate about cinema.

As tributes pour in from across the industry, several of his batchmates from Patha Bhavan, where the filmmaker studied, spoke to My Kolkata, sharing memories of the director’s early years, his love for storytelling and the enduring bond they carried through decades.

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‘A great fighter who dared to walk against the tide’

Bengali film producer Firdausul Hasan, who collaborated with the late filmmaker on three films — Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo, Aparajito and Joto Kando Kolkatatei — said Dutta was more like an elder brother to him, someone he had known since their days of struggle.

“More than just a director-producer duo, I will remember Anik da as a great fighter who dared to walk against the tide. He always spoke the truth and stood firmly by his decisions, never leaving room for compromise,” he said.

Reminiscing about their days at St. Xavier’s College, where they first met, Firdausul Hasan recalled how they would often catch up to discuss new ideas or simply chat for hours.

“He was a complete man with the eye of an artist and a profound understanding of filmmaking. From editing and marketing to music and even designing posters, Anik da was nothing short of a genius,” he said.

‘He was the biggest kid around!’

A resident of Panditiya Road, Rajasree Mukherjee had known Anik Dutta since the 1970s, when the two shared the same classroom bench in Patha Bhavan.

“He was just here, so close to us, when we were chatting over dinner on April 11. I still cannot come to terms with the fact that Anik is no longer with us,” she said.

Mukherjee reminisced about their school days, recalling how she witnessed Anik Dutta slowly evolve into an artist with a distinct creative vision. From his early interest in cinema, literature and art to the quiet confidence with which he carried himself, she said, he always stood out among his peers, yet never lost the warmth and simplicity.

“He was the biggest kid around! Whenever our core group met, we would end up reminiscing about the good old days. From attending my daughter’s wedding to now bidding him farewell like this… it is something I still cannot process,” she said.

Firdausul Hasan and Anik Dutta

‘He never owned a room with his stardom’

“Those good old potlucks were truly special; those bygone days will always remain sweeter,” said Arka Chakravarty, another classmate of Anik Dutta.

Chakravarty, who first met Anik Dutta in 1976 at Patha Bhavan, recalled how their close-knit group would regularly gather at the filmmaker’s house, each bringing food to share. “Sometimes there would be so much food that we had to carry portions back home with us,” he said with a laugh.

Despite being a renowned filmmaker, Anik Dutta never let that stardom slip into his personal space, said Chakravarty.

He also spoke about Anik’s mental well-being. “Anik suffered from depression. We often tried to help him through it, and I even accompanied him to psychiatrist consultations. I sometimes wonder if only he could have shared a little more of his sorrows with us,” he said.

‘His enigmatic persona and artistry will always keep him immortal’

Heerak Nandy, a classmate of Anik Dutta and a wildlife consultant, said his respect and admiration for the filmmaker will remain with him for the rest of his life.

“We were friends. That is true. But his enigmatic persona and artistry will always keep him immortal. For the rest of my life, I will remember him as an exceptionally creative filmmaker.”

The Bankura resident also spoke about the emotional turmoil the filmmaker went through in the last days of his life. “We all know Anik couldn’t stay long on the film sets due to his poor health. That troubled him emotionally,” he said.

‘We couldn’t go on our last trip’

Recalling one of their final conversations, Shivaji Sengupta, a friend of Anik Dutta, said the group had been planning a trip together in June — a plan that now remains painfully unfinished.

“We were discussing where we should go this June. Anik was excited about the trip and kept suggesting ideas like old times. None of us imagined that those conversations would become memories so soon,” the friend said.

Dutta, who had been struggling with physical limitations and emotional distress that increasingly kept him away from film sets, had confided to Sengupta that Joto Kando Kolkatatei might be his final film.