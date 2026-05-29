Tesla launches 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India at Rs 50.89 lakh

American electric vehicle maker Tesla on Friday expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive at Rs 50.89 lakh, making it the company’s most affordable offering in the country so far.

The latest launch comes a month after Tesla introduced the three-row, six-seater SUV Model YL at Rs 61.99 lakh in India. The company had entered the Indian market last year with the launch of the Model Y priced at Rs 59.89 lakh.

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"Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations coming soon," Tesla Senior Director Isabel Fan said in a statement.

According to the company, the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive is a new variant of the Model Y — the world’s best-selling EV as of March 2026 — and comes with hardware and design upgrades aimed at improving performance and interior sophistication.

The vehicle offers a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Deliveries of the new variant will begin in July 2026.

Tesla has also been ramping up its charging infrastructure in India, including expanding its supercharger network across key cities as part of its broader growth strategy in the country.

The company is looking to develop charging infrastructure around major hubs including Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

Tesla currently operates ‘Tesla Experience Centers’ in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, besides a Tesla Centre at Sohna Road in Gurugram.