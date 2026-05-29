‘Must watch film’: Subhash Ghai heaps praise on Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Thursday called upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi a ‘must watch’ film.

“So beautiful to see my favourite directors together @food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRIBHUMI @ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of Indo China soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film,” he wrote on X alongside a picture featuring the cast and crew of the upcoming war drama.

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi will follow the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border in 2020. According to a teaser dropped by the makers on Salman’s 60th birthday in December last year, the storyline revolves around “a battle fought 15,000 feet above sea level”.

Salman Khan plays Col. Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the upcoming film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh.

The film revolves around the May 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which was followed by the Galwan Valley clashes in June that year. Col Babu, along with 19 other soldiers from the 16 Bihar Regiment, laid down his life in the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

On the acting front, Salman has joined the cast of Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film, which also stars Nayanthara.