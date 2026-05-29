Noah Centineo to headline ‘John Rambo’ prequel; film set for June 2027 release

Filmmaker Jalmari Helander’s John Rambo, a prequel to First Blood (1982) and the sixth instalment in the Rambo franchise, is set to hit theatres on June 4, 2027, Lionsgate confirmed on Friday.

The film will arrive shortly after Disney’s Star Wars: Starfighter (May 28) and ahead of Sony’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 11) and Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s prequel (June 25).

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John Rambo will serve as an origin story, exploring the events that took place before 1982’s First Blood, the Sylvester Stallone-led action thriller that launched the iconic franchise. The series later expanded with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019).

The franchise follows John Rambo, a traumatised United States Army Special Forces veteran whose experiences in the Vietnam War leave him deeply scarred but also equip him with exceptional combat and survival skills.

Noah Centineo will step into the role previously essayed by Stallone. He will star alongside David Harbour Yao and James Franco. The ensemble also includes Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Helander is directing John Rambo from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film is produced by Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco. Executive producers include Sylvester Stallone, Anthony and Joe Russo, Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

Lionsgate’s 2027 slate also includes Day Drinker, starring Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz; Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One; and The Housemaid’s Secret. Later this year, the studio is set to release The Fall 2 and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.