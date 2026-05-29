Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark at domestic box office

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 earned over Rs 6 crore nett in India on Day 8, Thursday, as per latest trade reports.

The Jeethu Joseph-directed crime thriller raked in Rs 6.50 crore nett at the domestic box office on Thursday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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At the time the report was published on Friday, Drishyam 3 had earned Rs 81.80 crore nett in India since its release on May 21, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s worldwide gross collection has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark, as per the makers.

Drishyam 3 revolves around Mohanlal's character and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit after its release in 2013. The latest instalment picks up from the events of the second film, which ended on a cliffhanger in 2022.

Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique Mamathu and Biju Menon in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 2.20 crore nett at the domestic box office on its seventh day, Thursday. The film has so far earned Rs Rs 19.73 crore nett in India since its May 22 release, as per Sacnilk.