Met Gala 2026: Anne Hathaway, Heidi Klum, Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at fashion’s biggest night in NYC

A-listers from across entertainment and film industries on Tuesday (IST) embraced the “Costume Art” theme at the 2026 Met Gala which encouraged celebrities to experiment with a lavish and whimsical dress code built around the idea that fashion is art. Here’s a look at what stars like Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter, Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian wore at fashion’s biggest night in New York City.

Emma Chamberlain walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Mugler look by Miguel Castro Freitas. The hand-painted outfit, a clear nod to the “Fashion Is Art” brief, drew inspiration from archival Mugler designs, including a butterfly dress from 1997.

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Leaning into the night’s artistic brief, Heidi Klum wore a custom Mike Marino creation that mimicked carved marble. With a stone-like finish from head to toe, she appeared almost statue-like on the red carpet.

Beyoncé turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a silvery, skeleton-inspired look designed by Olivier Rousteing, marking yet another collaboration between the two. The designer is also known for creating her standout Beychella outfits in 2018.

Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala with A$AP Rocky, wearing a sculptural Maison Margiela gown inspired by medieval architecture in Flanders, Belgium. Rocky complemented her in a pink Chanel look from the Mathieu Blazy era.

Anne Hathaway arrived in a Michael Kors Collection gown created in collaboration with artist James McGough, featuring his illustrations inspired by John Keats’ poem “Ode on a Grecian Urn.”



Hathaway currently stars in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter wore custom Dior at the 2026 Met Gala, with sculpted pin-up curls by Evanie Frausto that blended classic Hollywood influence with a sleek modern finish.

Kim Kardashian exuded sculptural elegance in an orange-and-brown molded breastplate and leather skirt created by designer Whitaker Malem in collaboration with British artist Allen Jones.