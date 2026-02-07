Skeletor is embodiment of ‘toxic masculinity’: ‘Masters of the Universe’ helmer Travis Knight

Director Travis Knight, who prepares to bring the iconic comic book hero He-Man to the big screen later this year, has dubbed the series’ villain Skeletor “the embodiment of toxic masculinity”.

Knight’s Masters of the Universe, the Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel-backed live-action film, is set for a June 5 theatrical release. While Nicholas Galatzine plays He-Man in the film, Jared Leto has voiced the antagonist Skeletor.

The filmmaker told Empire that he encouraged Leto to fully reimagine the character for a modern audience. “Skeletor was a really interesting villain,” Knight said. “He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice.”

Knight said he wanted a fresh interpretation for the villain. “I wanted someone to craft their own version of that. Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences. And ultimately we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity.”

Leto’s Skeletor is briefly seen in the first trailer, which dropped last month.

Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who crashes to Earth at age 10 and is separated from his magical Power Sword, the only link to his home planet of Eternia. Nearly two decades later, Adam recovers the sword and is transported back across space to defend Eternia from the forces of Skeletor, ultimately embracing his destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe.

Written by Chris Buttler, from a first draft by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee, the film also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw.

The ensemble also includes Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm, also known as Fisto, and Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress.