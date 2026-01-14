MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Bit of a shame’: Louis Tomlinson on K-Pop band BTS breaking One Direction’s records

The British singer is currently gearing up to release his next solo album ‘How Did I Get Here?’, slated to drop on January 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.01.26, 03:06 PM
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson File picture

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson recently opened up about the music industry evolving over the years, confessing that he used to feel “ashamed” every time he would notice K-pop boy band BTS beating any of their records.

During an interview with Billboard, the 34-year-old singer playfully lamented, “There was a time when BTS was on the way up, and I felt like, every time I logged into Twitter, they’d just taken one of our records for something — some fastest selling thing, and they’d take it away.”

“It was just a bit of a shame! But I don’t begrudge them that — that’s the nature of the music industry, it keeps moving,” the British singer continued.

Despite BTS breaking several records and emerging as a global phenomenon, Tomlinson believes that there hasn’t “been anything similar” to the phenomenon of One Direction because they broke the regular boy band style

“I’m sure people are trying, but I think what was really interesting about One Direction [was] pretty much every boy band that had come before us would fit into a quite specific mould,” he added. “There was a way of doing boy bands back in the day — dressing in the same outfits, dancing. We broke free from that mould.”

Tomlinson is currently gearing up to release his next solo album How Did I Get Here?, slated to drop on January 23. The upcoming album explores a difficult time for him and his fellow 1D members, who are trying to cope with the death of Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024.

