Watch: Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain plays gully cricket in Mumbai

Brittain joined the band in 2024 after Linkin Park roped in Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.02.26, 12:57 PM
Colin Brittain in Mumbai

Colin Brittain in Mumbai Instagram

New Linkin Park drummer Colin Brittain played gully cricket on a Mumbai street following the band’s recent India visit for Lollapalooza 2026, shows a video shared by the band.

Brittain joined the band in 2024 after Linkin Park roped in Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist. The band now consists of Armstrong, Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn and Colin Brittain.

Linkin Park’s former frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017.

The video shows Brittain approaching a group of men playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai and trying his hand at the sport. He plays a few rounds before interacting with them. At first, the players did not recognise the band. After realising, one of them blurted out, “Are you guys the band?”

Linkin Park delivered a high-energy performance at Brigade Innovation Gardens in Bengaluru on January 23. They followed it up with another performance at Lollapalooza on January 25.

Prior to the band’s comeback tour, lead guitarist Brad Delson announced that he won’t be a part of the concerts. Alex Feder, known as the singer-songwriter and guitarist for the American indie rock band The XYZ Affair, filled in for Delson on the tour.

