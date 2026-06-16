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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 June 2026

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes first Netflix film to spend one year on Global Top 10

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes first Netflix film to spend one year on Global Top 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.06.26, 07:42 PM
Still from 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Still from 'KPop Demon Hunters' IMDb

Academy Award-winning KPop Demon Hunters has become the first film in Netflix history to spend more than 52 consecutive weeks — a full year — on the platform’s Global Top 10 chart, makers announced on Tuesday.

“Let’s celebrate! A whole year at the top - owning our patterns, fighting for what’s right, and raising our voices high,” reads the post by the film’s official Instagram handle.

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Before this animated film, the record was held by the 2021 action drama Red Notice, which spent a total of 14 weeks in the Global Top 10.

As of June, KPop Demon Hunters has accumulated approximately 628.2 million views worldwide since its release.

Recently, the voice trio consisting of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who are the singing voices of the HUNTR/X band members — Rumi, Zoey and Mia, lifted four major titles at the 2026 American Music Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Soundtrack.

Netflix has also announced a world concert tour for KPop Demon Hunters, partnering with AEG Presents to bring the movie’s arena-scale performances to live audiences in 2027.

KPop Demon Hunters clinched the trophy for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang alongside Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows trio Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who secretly protect their fans from supernatural threats while balancing their lives as global pop stars.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.

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