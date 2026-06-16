'El Nino can cause severe damage to up to 10 states': Agriculture minister stresses district-level plan for Kharif season

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed coordinated meetings with district officials, agriculture departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and other extension agencies in 9-10 states where El Nino's impact is likely to be "relatively severe" during the Kharif season.

Chairing the weekly review meeting on Kharif 2026 preparations, Chouhan stressed the need for advance contingency planning in rain-deficient districts, while also pushing for increased acreage under cotton and pulses.

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Chouhan directed state governments to clearly identify vulnerable districts and prepare crop-wise contingency plans in advance, so that farmers can be promptly provided with options, advice, and assistance in the event of any weather challenge, the ministry said in a statement.

"A separate and practical strategy should be developed for each vulnerable district, with special attention to water conservation, moisture management, intercropping, and alternative crop patterns," he said.

The minister underscored that the government's priority is to ensure farmers receive "calm, reliable, and solution-oriented messages based on scientific analysis" rather than alarmist communication.

The meeting reviewed crop-wise targets, sowing progress, and state-wise Kharif 2026 preparations, with particular emphasis on boosting cotton output.

Chouhan called for wider adoption of scientific methods, right variety selection, intercropping, mulching, and moisture conservation to improve both productivity and farm incomes.

The Pulses Self-Sufficiency Mission also figured prominently in the discussions.

Chouhan said the government is working closely with states to expand cultivation of pigeon pea, black gram, and green gram through crop rotation, area expansion, improved seed availability, and technical guidance, with the aim of reducing import dependence.

The review covered fertilizer availability, market prices, reservoir levels, and water storage status across states.

Chouhan assured that fertiliser supply is adequate at the national level and will be further streamlined to states and districts as the monsoon progresses. He directed officials to ensure advance supply in areas facing potential micro-level shortages.

Chouhan stressed the need for tighter coordination among agricultural universities, ICAR institutes, KVKs, and state agriculture departments, noting that technical knowledge is "meaningful only when it reaches the fields in a timely manner."

He called for continuous dialogue, regular reviews, and on-ground feedback to ensure a successful and secure Kharif 2026.