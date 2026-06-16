Mamata Banerjee challenges Bhabanipur Assembly election result in Calcutta High Court

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, filing an election petition that challenges the results of the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, where she was defeated.

Mamata lost the seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes, according to the official count.

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TMC sources said Mamata went to the high court registry to "affirm" the petition challenging the result.

The counting of votes for the Bengal Assembly election took place on May 4.

Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the state polls, Adhikari later became the first BJP chief minister of Bengal.