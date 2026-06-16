‘Every day felt like a balancing act’: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on ‘Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of the horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, expressed his gratitude in a note on Monday.

Recalling the many challenges, setbacks and personal struggles he faced while bringing the project to life, Bhatt wrote on Instagram, “Two and a half years ago, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past began as just another film. Born of the success of 1920: Horrors of the Heart, and like every new film, it was built on hope, excitement, and the belief that the road ahead would be easier,” Bhatt wrote on Instagram.

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“Ten days into the shoot, money ran out. Most films would have died here. Not this one,” he noted.

“We borrowed money on interest, negotiated with vendors, and somehow kept the cameras rolling. Every day felt like a balancing act - keeping the film alive and keeping the wolves from the door. Just when things seemed to stabilize, production challenges arrived. Then post-production challenges. Then VFX challenges. Every problem that could have appeared seemed determined to find its way to us,” Bhatt further explained.

Recalling the obstacles he faced while making Haunted, Bhatt revealed that he spent 75 days in prison before the film was completed.

“My wife and I were arrested on allegations that I maintain were false. I spent 75 days in prison while Haunted sat unfinished. The film waited while interest accumulated on borrowed money.”

“At one point, sitting in prison, I made a phone call and suggested that the film be released without me. The answer that came back from Mr. Anand Pandit has stayed with me ever since. No Vikram Bhatt, no film release,” Bhatt added.

“When I returned to Mumbai, I discovered that the post-production had stalled. Together with people who refused to abandon the project, we worked eighteen and twenty-hour days, doing whatever was necessary to bring the film to completion,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt further shared that a last-minute legal challenge threatened the film’s release. However, despite a limited theatrical rollout after receiving clearance, it went on to connect with audiences.

“In the end, all I wanted was for the world to meet Haunted.And when it finally did, That was enough. That was everything,” Bhatt signed off.

The supernatural thriller stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey in pivotal roles.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past follows Dev (Mimoh Chakraborty), a successful filmmaker who travels to Nainital with a friend, only to find himself entangled in a tale of a haunted palace, a tragic past, and supernatural forces.

As per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 11 crore at the box office within four days of its release.