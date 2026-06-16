Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments are tools to shatter dreams of millions: Rahul Gandhi

A day before his student convention in Kota, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government is shattering crores of dreams everyday using the tools of paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, and privatisation.

Gandhi said securing the future of every young Indian is the Centre's responsibility but both responsibility and integrity are concepts "alien" to the government.

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"My young and Gen Z friends, one thing is clear to me, and I want you to engrain this in your heart as well: securing the future of every young Indian is the government's responsibility. Yet, both responsibility and integrity are concepts alien to the Modi government," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatization, and scams—these are the very tools with which they are shattering crores of dreams everyday. Remember, the future of the youth will determine the future of the nation," Gandhi said adding that he wants to discuss all of this with students in detail.

"That is why I am calling upon you—let us transform the ‘voice of students’ rising from every street, town, and city across the country into a powerful roar in Kota," he said.

The Congress has projected the Kota programme as part of its outreach to students and youth affected by alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities.

The June 17 event is the first in a series of student conventions that Gandhi will address across the country. The Congress has set a target of bringing nearly 10,000 students to the event.

It said the campaign seeks to highlight the challenges faced by young people due to alleged paper leaks, rising examination costs and what it described as the government's failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system.

Kota in Rajasthan is a prominent coaching hub in the country where nearly 1.2 lakh students are preparing for NEET and JEE in various coaching institutes.