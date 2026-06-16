‘Was sick of playing next door boy’: Vikrant Massey on his role in ‘Pritam and Pedro’

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has said he had grown tired of playing boy-next-door roles and is happy to finally take on a different character in Avinash Arun’s Pritam and Pedro.

During the trailer launch of the upcoming Hindi crime-comedy series, Massey said, “Like everyone says, even if we get one passing shot or scene in Hirani-verse, then it’s more than enough. I am very excited for the show. Also, the good man turn bad or anti-hero... I was sick of playing village boy or the next door boy.”

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“Finally, sir (Hirani) has given me a chance. In Hirani-verse, antagonists are not conventional. It’s the same with the Martin,” Massey added.

Talking about the show, Massey said Pritam and Pedro address a “relevant topic” and shared that both he and his wife have been affected by cybercrime incidents.

“It’s such a relevant topic, I think everyone have become a victim of it. It’s entertaining and you will also see the human side of Martin.”

Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi headline Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series Pritam and Pedro.

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the show is directed by Avinash Arun. This marks Hirani’s foray into OTT. Pritam and Pedro also marks Vir’s acting debut in a web series.

The series, which premieres on JioHotstar on July 3, also reunites Hirani with Arshad after 2006’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai.