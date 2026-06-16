How will I watch the World Cup now? Social media mocks Centre’s Telegram block over NEET retest

The Modi government’s temporary order to block access to Telegram ahead of the June 22 NEET-UG retest, aimed at preventing any fresh paper leak, has triggered a wave of memes and drawn sharp criticism across social media.

Users were quick to point out that the order is a classic case of “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” where, instead of fixing systemic malpractice in the education sector, the government has blocked a popular social media platform under the misguided notion that this move will stop paper leaks.

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“After blocking Telegram to stop paper leaks, the government will now ban roads to prevent accidents”, one user said. Some also questioned the “peak bureaucratic logic” behind the order, as paper leaks can still happen through “WhatsApp, email, physical printouts, and 1000 other ways.”

The common consensus was that “the system needs to be fixed, not the symptom.”

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The government’s earlier move to bring in the Indian Air Force to transport NEET-UG question papers was also criticised, highlighting the similar “logic” behind the Telegram block order.

People owning businesses slammed the order for its impact on operations that use the app every day.

Many pointed out that Telegram is used not just for texting, but also to run automated customer service bots, send urgent technical alerts to teams, and share large files. Without access, their customer support goes silent, internal team communication breaks down, and automated systems stop working.

But the most vocal lot were the people who used Telegram for illegally streaming movies and TV shows, and most importantly, the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

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“A victory for Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms”, a user commented.

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Bollywood’s all-time favourite comedy movie Hera Pheri featured as an allegory to the change in fortunes of WhatsApp and Meta after the government’s blow on Telegram.

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Sarthak Siddhant, the teenager who exposed irregularities in a CBSE examination tender, challenged IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agrawal's defence of the government's move, questioning his claim that Telegram could be used to spread fake reports of a fresh paper leak.

“Doesn't WhatsApp have elements of misinformation? Doesn’t the Indian press?" What's the reasoning behind shutting down entire Telegram?” Siddhant said.

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Several experts pointed out that the block on Telegram may prove to be ineffective, as users can easily access the app using a VPN or just gain access using the app's built-in anti-censorship features.

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