Tom Holland drops fresh hint about relationship with Zendaya amid marriage rumours

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has made a ‘cryptic’ confirmation that he and longtime partner Zendaya are married.

In a recent interview with US-based magazine Esquire, Holland opened up about AI-generated wedding photos that showed the couple celebrating their nuptials on Lake Como.

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The images spread rapidly across social media, even convincing his grandmother that she had missed the wedding.

When asked if he had to reassure other family members that the images were fake, Holland said “No, because they were all there.”

The remark has reignited speculation that Holland and Zendaya have already tied the knot.

Rumours surrounding the couple's marriage have been circulating for months, particularly after Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Earlier this year, her longtime stylist Law Roach also appeared to confirm the marriage during an interview.

Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples since publicly confirming their relationship in 2021.

On the work front, Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones.

The actor is also gearing up for the release of Christopher Nolan directorial epic drama The Odyssey.