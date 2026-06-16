TCS to take $70 million hit after US Supreme Court rejects appeal in trade secrets case

Tata Consultancy Services will book a one-time exceptional charge of $70 million after the US Supreme Court rejected its ​appeal in a trade secrets case, bringing its total ‌exposure in the matter to $220 million, the firm said on Monday.

The US Supreme Court on June 15 ​let stand a $168 million damages award in favour of ​DXC Technology.

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TCS, which had already set aside $150 million ⁠for the case, said it will book a further $70 ​million towards damages, interest and legal costs as a one-time ​exceptional charge in the first quarter of 2027.

The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing, saying the top US court had refused to review an earlier ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"The United States Supreme Court has denied our petition for a writ of certiorari to review the judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on June 15, 2026, in the above matter," TCS said in the filing.

TCS said it had already made a provision of $150 million in connection with the case and would now account for the remaining liability.

"The Company has already provided USD150 million in relation to this matter in the books of accounts in accordance with applicable accounting standards and will make necessary provision now for the incremental amount of $70 million towards damages, interest and legal cost, as a one-time exceptional expense, in Q1 FY2027," the company said.

The IT company's net profit in the fourth quarter stood at 137.18 billion rupees ($1.45 billion).

The case ​stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed in Dallas federal ​court by DXC's predecessor, Computer Sciences Corporation, which accused TCS of ‌hiring ⁠around 2,200 Transamerica, another insurance company, employees and using their inside access to build a rival life-insurance platform.

A jury in 2023 recommended TCS pay $210 million for willfully stealing trade ​secrets, but US ​District Judge ⁠Brantley Starr cut that to $168 million, $56 million in compensatory and $112 million in punitive damages, a ​decision the 5th US Circuit Court of ​Appeals upheld ⁠in 2025.

TCS argued to the Supreme Court that DXC should not have won unjust enrichment damages without proving actual ⁠losses, and ​that the punitive award was ​excessive. DXC said the lower court's ruling needed no further review.