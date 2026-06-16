K-pop band Seventeen’s member Joshua to speak at UNESCO this month

Popular band Seventeen member Joshua Hong is set to speak at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris on June 25 as a youth global ambassador of the organisation, his agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old singer is set to appear in the Going Together — For Youth Creativity & Well-Being program, where he will deliver a message of support to young people worldwide.

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The event, chaired by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany will be livestreamed on the organisation’s official YouTube channel.

Seventeen was appointed as UNESCO’s youth global ambassador in 2024 and has donated USD 1 million to establish a global youth fund.

However this is not the first time Joshua will be delivering a speech at UNESCO’s headquarters.

In November 2023, he delivered a speech at the UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris.

He also spoke at the UNESCO headquarters in June 2024 when the group was officially appointed as the organisation’s Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth.

On the work front, Seventeen’s latest and fifth studio album is Happy Burstday, released in 2025, to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The 16-track project features collaborations with Pharrell Williams and Timbaland, as well as unique solo tracks from all members.