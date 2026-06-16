‘Your Fault: London’ to ‘Drishyam 3’: New films and web series to stream on OTT platforms this week

From romantic dramas and crime thrillers to political sagas and action comedies, a packed week awaits viewers on OTT platforms. Leading the slate are the much-anticipated digital premiere of Drishyam 3, the latest chapter in the Culpables franchise with Your Fault: London, and a new Harlan Coben mystery series I Will Find You.

Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases this week:

Your Fault: London (June 17)

1 11 Prime Video

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Streaming on: Prime Video

The sequel to My Fault: London follows Noah as she begins life at Oxford while Nick grapples with growing responsibilities at his family business. Distance, jealousy and new relationships threaten their already complicated romance, with fresh faces Michael and Sophia adding further complications.

I Will Find You (June 18)

2 11 IMDb

Streaming on: Netflix

Based on a novel by Harlan Coben, this thriller stars Sam Worthington as a convicted murderer who discovers evidence suggesting his supposedly dead son may still be alive. Determined to uncover the truth, he escapes prison and embarks on a dangerous search that unravels a web of secrets.

Drishyam 3 (June 18)

3 11 IMDb

Streaming on: Prime Video

One of the week's most-awaited digital premieres sees Mohanlal’s Georgekutty return for another battle against the ghosts of his past. As old secrets threaten to resurface, the suspense revolves around whether he can once again stay one step ahead of those seeking the truth.

Ab Hoga Hisaab (June 18)

4 11 IMDb

Streaming on: Amazon MX Player

Set in Punjab, this revenge thriller stars Shaheer Sheikh as Bobby, a deported NRI searching for his missing brother. His investigation uncovers a human-trafficking racket masquerading as a Canada immigration network, pushing him into a fight against corruption and betrayal.

Athiradi (June 19)

5 11 SonyLIV

Streaming on: SonyLIV

This Malayalam comedy film centres on engineering student Samkutty (Basil Joseph), who sets out to revive a banned college festival. His mission soon sparks a rivalry with singer Sreekuttan (Tovino Thomas), leading to a series of humorous and chaotic events.

Husbands in Action (June 19)

6 11 Netflix

Streaming on: Netflix

This Korean action-comedy follows a narcotics detective whose ex-wife is kidnapped by the spouse of a jailed drug kingpin. To rescue her, he teams up with an unlikely partner — her current husband, a mild-mannered veterinarian.

Oasis (June 19)

7 11 Netflix

Streaming on: Netflix

Set in an ultra-exclusive luxury resort in Tenerife, this mystery drama begins when a guest disappears and police lock down the property. As suspicions mount, friendships fracture and long-hidden secrets begin to emerge.

Save the Tigers Season 3 (June 19)

8 11 JioHotstar

Streaming on: JioHotstar

The popular Telugu comedy series returns with a fantastical twist. After a divine intervention, three unhappy husbands are transported into alternate realities where they finally get everything they ever wished for — only to discover that perfection comes with its own problems.

Sugar Season 2 (June 19)

9 11 Apple TV+

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Colin Farrell reprises his role as private investigator John Sugar. This season sees him investigating the disappearance of a young boxer's brother while continuing his personal search for his missing sister, drawing him into a far-reaching conspiracy.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 (June 19)

10 11 JioHotstar

Streaming on: JioHotstar

The hit romantic drama returns with a dramatic reversal of fortunes. Former victim Kuldeep is now a politician, while Shanvika has emerged as a powerful political figure driven by revenge, setting the stage for an emotionally charged clash.

Voicemails for Isabelle (June 19)

11 11 Netflix

Streaming on: Netflix

This romantic dramedy follows Jill, an aspiring pastry chef grieving the loss of her sister. Unaware that her late sister's phone number has been reassigned, she continues leaving heartfelt voicemails that are heard by a stranger who gradually falls for her through her messages alone.