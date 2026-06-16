Taylor Swift’s ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s new single I Knew It, I Knew You, the latest track from the film Toy Story 5, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song becomes the third animated Disney film theme to top the chart, after A Whole New World from Aladdin in 1993 and We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto in 2022.

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With her 15th No. 1 hit, Swift now ranks third among artists with the most Hot 100 chart-toppers in history, Billboard reports.

Swift has also broken streaming records across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music with the song I Knew It, I Knew You.

On June 5, Spotify announced that the track became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in the platform’s history.

Apple Music said the song set its all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single by first-day streams, while also becoming the platform’s biggest country single of 2026 so far.

Amazon Music reported that the track logged the largest 24-hour streaming debut for any song globally on the platform in 2026.

I Knew It, I Knew You marks a return to country genre for Swift. The pop star said she wrote the track after attending an early screening of Toy Story 5.

The film will see Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The story follows a group of toys as they face competition for children’s attention from a new tablet called Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 19.