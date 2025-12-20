Korean actors Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin tie the knot in a private ceremony in Seoul

Korean actors Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin tied the knot on Saturday in a private ceremony after dating each other for a decade, their agency AM Entertainment announced on Thursday.

“Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together,” the agency wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the newly married couple.

The note further read, “Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future.”

The couple is captured outdoors in a winter-themed setting with artificial snow falling around them.

While Kim Woo-bin sported a suit, Shin Min-ah stunned in a strapless white wedding gown, holding a bouquet. Both were all smiles as they looked back at the camera.

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin started dating in 2015 after meeting on an advertisement set. The couple have maintained a low-key romance for over nine years, supporting each other while keeping a relatively private profile.

The two shared screen in Netflix’s 2022 slice-of-life drama Our Blues.

Kim Woo-bin’s recently released fantasy drama Genie, Make a Wish, is currently streaming on Netflix. The drama also stars Bae Suzy.

On the other hand, Shin Min-ah will be next seen in Disney+ fantasy drama Remarried Empress alongside Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young.