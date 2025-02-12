‘Alice in Borderland’ returning to Netflix for a third season in September

Japanese thriller series Alice in Borderland is returning for a third season on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday alongside a first-look visual.

Netflix’s app currently shows that the third season will come out in September this year.

“You’re not ready for the final game. Alice in Borderland Season 3. Coming 2025,” Netflix wrote on X.

The picture features the back profiles of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) and an unknown man in a wheelchair overlooking a giant Joker card. It refers to the concluding scene of the second season of the series, which ended with a shot of a Joker card. It hints at the characters navigating deadly games inspired by the card.

Alice in Borderland is a live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

Loaded with tricky puzzles, Alice in Borderland follows three friends who are transported to a mysterious, deserted version of Tokyo. After being trapped with no hope of escaping, the trio are forced to participate in dangerous games in order to survive.

Also starring Nijirō Murakami, Aya Asahina, Ayame Misaki, Dori Sakurada, Ayaka Miyoshi, Tomohisa Yamashita and Keita Machida, the survival thriller series is produced by Akira Morii.

The first season premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2020, while the second instalment hit the streamer on December 22, 2022.