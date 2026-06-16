Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ventures into Malayalam cinema with ‘Odiyan’

Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions have joined hands to produce Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, an epic feature rooted in the folklore and cultural mythology of 19th-century Kerala.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon, and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for films such as Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam and Diés Irae. The project stars Manju Warrier and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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The film marks Dharma Productions’ first Malayalam-language production.

According to the makers, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion revolves around a shape-shifter from Kerala folklore whose fury descends upon a powerful matriarchal household, triggering a battle between truth and illusion.

“I have been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world. The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences - it is something I have watched with genuine awe,” Karan Johar said in a statement.

“When this story came to us, with Rahul’s vision and Prithviraj at the helm, it felt like exactly the right moment. Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is the kind of film that deserves the biggest possible canvas, and I am glad we get to give it just that,” he added.

“The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala’s identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness. Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from, has been a pursuit very close to my heart,” Sukumaran said

“Having Dharma Productions come on board as our partner brings together two shared visions and I’m excited to see how it takes shape,” he added.