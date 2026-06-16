‘Alliance’: Prime Video announces new daily reality series hosted by Kunal Kemmu

Streaming platform Prime Video on Tuesday announced first-ever daily reality series Alliance, a game show, hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

The show will be available to stream from June 26.

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Sharing a first-look poster on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “Bharosa rakho, Alliances ki game is going to keep you hooked.” The poster shows Kemmu at the front under a spotlight, with the shadowy silhouettes of contestants behind him.

The upcoming show marks Kemmu’s debut as a reality show host.

Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios’ globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol, with the adaptation produced by Banijay Asia.

The show follows 16 contestants who begin as pairs, with alliances that constantly shift and break.

“We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, said, “Given the name of the show, it feels appropriate to say we’re thrilled to be in Alliance with Prime Video on this one. What drew us to the format was its sheer scale. The games are ambitious, cinematic, and unlike anything we've attempted before.”

On the work front, Kemmu was last seen in Netflix series Single Papa alongside Prajakta Koli, and Manoj Pahwa.