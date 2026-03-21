‘BTS 2.0 Just Got Started’: K-pop band makes triumphant return with ‘The Comeback Live | Arirang’ on Netflix

BTS 2.0 has officially entered the chat.

The K-pop sensation’s concert, The Comeback Live | Arirang, streamed on Netflix, marked their first live performance in four years, following 2022’s Yet To Come concert in Busan.

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Held in Seoul on Friday, with a limited audience of 22,000, the show was simultaneously livestreamed worldwide, marking BTS’s first-ever collaboration with the streaming giant.

From the moment the band’s leader RM greeted the audience with “Hello Seoul, we are back,” the iconic Gwanghwamun Square — steeped in history and heritage — came alive with frenzy and deafening cheers, turning the evening into a heartfelt reunion rather than just another show.

Unlike their sold-out shows like Love Yourself: Speak Yourself at Wembley Stadium in 2019, Friday’s performance began on a gentler note, easing into the rhythm before building into a power-packed showcase led by each member — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The comeback felt easy, confident and classy, effortlessly bridging a four-year gap when the members stepped away from group activities to fulfil their mandatory military service.

While all the members moved in perfect unison, gracefully dancing to songs like Swim and Aliens, RM took a step back, limiting his performance due to an ankle injury.

Yet, his quiet presence remained commanding, reassuring, and defined — as steady and strong as the OG leader.

They performed on 12 songs, including eight tracks from their fifth album Arirang.

Their opening act, Body To Body, was met with an emotional outburst from the audience, as the performance also featured a designated section that featured a special segment where a group of singers performed a classic rendition of the traditional Korean folk song Arirang, adding a poignant, cultural tribute to the high-energy set.

Other tracks they performed include Aliens, Fya and Hooligan.

The segment has already gained much traction on social media, with fans sharing reels and celebrating the cultural inclusivity and subtle homage to South Korean history that BTS infused into one of their much-awaited comeback tracks.

The boys were all dressed in black, sporting mostly loose-fit fusion outfits — trousers, jackets or suits — with minimal accessories. Throughout the concert, their vocals took centrestage, while the choreography played a supporting role.

In a surprising twist, it was Taehyung (V), not Jungkook, who delivered a flawless, high-energy performance, effortlessly balancing rap and vocals.

Jimin and Jin drew attention with their captivating presence, while Suga brought a fresh wave of ‘more smiles’ and vocal finesse.

J-Hope kept the energy high, riding the momentum from his Hope On The Stage solo tour (2025), where hits like Killin It Girl and Monalisa had already won over fans.

Needless to say, Jungkook still shone as the Golden Maknae, though he was slightly eclipsed by the overwhelming energy of the crowd and his dynamic bandmates.

But was that all?

The cheering crowd was swept with a wave of nostalgia as the band performed some of their iconic hits from past albums. And just when it seemed like the night was winding down, the closing act took a surprising turn — one fans least expected.

During one of the moments in between performances, an overwhelmed Suga said, “We wanted this album to capture our individual identity, far away removed from anxiety and a renewed strength.”

There’s no doubt — this could very well be the beginning of a new era for Bangtan Sonyeondan!