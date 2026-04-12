Jisshu Sengupta, Sohini Sarkar board Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy’s ‘Bohurupi: The Golden Daku’

Tollywood actors Jisshu Sengupta and Sohini Sarkar have joined the cast of director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy’s upcoming directorial Bohurupi: The Golden Daku.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, Shiboprosad shared a photo of Jisshu and Sohini. He wrote, “A new pair emerges in Bohurupi: The Golden Daku. The reunion continues. Following Posto and Baba Baby O, I am collaborating with Jisshu Sengupta once again. Sohini Sarkar has joined the team as well. We have worked together on numerous ad films; now, we are set to work together on a feature film”.

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“The mahurat of Bohurupi: The Golden Daku will be held on April 15 on the auspicious occasion of Bengali New Year. Filming will commence with your blessings and love. Releasing during Durga Puja 2026,” he added.

Jisshu had collaborated with Shiboprosad and Nandita on their directorial Posto nine years ago. He also headlined their 2021 production Baba, Baby O.

Shiboprosad will return as the protagonist in Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, alongside Koushani Mukherjee. The film will be shot across 96 locations across West Bengal, including Murshidabad, Birbhum, Burdwan districts.

Shiboprosad-Nandita’s production banner Windows Productions is celebrating 25th anniversary this year. The duo last directed the political thriller Raktabeej 2, which released during Durga Puja in 2025.

Jisshu was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Lawho Gouranger Naam Re. Sohini’s most recent big screen appearance was Pratim Dasgupta’s Ranna Baati.