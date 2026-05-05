Jaipur royals Gauravi Kumari, Sawai Padmanabh Singh make elegant Met Gala debut

Jaipur’s young royals, Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh, made a striking debut at the Met Gala on Tuesday, seamlessly blending legacy with contemporary fashion on one of the world’s most-watched red carpets.

Dressed in creations by Prabal Gurung, the siblings used the global stage to spotlight Indian craftsmanship while staying rooted in their personal histories. Their ensembles echoed the gala’s theme, ‘Fashion Is Art’, through thoughtful storytelling and intricate design.

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Gauravi Kumari’s look carried deep sentimental value. She wore a gown fashioned from a vintage pink chiffon sari that once belonged to her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi.

The archival piece was transformed into a modern silhouette, adorned with subtle embellishments and paired with heirloom jewellery featuring pearls, rubies and uncut diamonds — bringing together nostalgia and elegance in equal measure.

Sharing glimpses of her Met Gala look on Instagram, Gauravi penned a long heartfelt note expressing her excitement for attending the event for the first time.

“A little piece of home, with me. There are moments that feel bigger than you can fully take in, and this is one of them. Thank you, @prabalgurung, for creating something so deeply personal with me. At the heart of this look is my grandmother’s vintage chiffon sari, reimagined into a gown that retains the essence, the drape, and the sentiment it holds, while taking on a new form.”

Sawai Padmanabh Singh, popularly known as Pacho, complemented her with a regal yet contemporary outfit. His midnight blue velvet phulgar coat, detailed with painstaking embroidery that took hundreds of hours to complete, highlighted the richness of Rajasthani artistry while fitting effortlessly into the global fashion narrative.

Their appearance went beyond sartorial impact, drawing attention to Jaipur’s royal lineage in a modern context.

Gauravi, an alumna of New York University, is associated with philanthropic initiatives through the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. Padmanabh, who assumed his ceremonial role at a young age, continues to represent a new generation navigating tradition and modernity.

Together, their Met Gala debut was not just a fashion moment but a cultural statement — one that celebrated heritage, craftsmanship and the evolving identity of Indian royalty on an international stage.