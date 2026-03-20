It’s official: AR Rahman to compose music for Mani Ratnam’s next starring Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi

Madras Talkies on Friday announced that Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman will score the music for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

The announcement puts to rest earlier speculation that suggested young composer Sai Abhyankkar was in talks for the project, bringing an end to the 34-year-old collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Rahman, which began with Roja.

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“Delighted to welcome @sonymusicsouth as the audio partner for #MadrasTalkiesProduction23. #Subaskaran presents A #ManiRatnam Film. An @arrahman Musical. Produced by @LycaProductions #MadrasTalkies #IndiaTalkies. Starring @VijaySethuOffl @Sai_Pallavi92,” Madra Talkies’ post on social media said.

The post also confirmed Sony Music South as the audio partner, while the film will be presented by Lyca Productions.

Shooting for the yet-untitled project is expected to begin this summer, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a likely start in July.

This marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Mani Ratnam after their previous film Chekka Chevantha Vaanam.

Rahman and Mani Ratnam’s partnership began in 1992 with Roja and has continued for 19 films, including Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay (1995), Dil Se.. (1998), Alaipayuthey (2000), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Yuva/Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004), Guru (2007), Raavanan (2010), OK Kanmani (2015), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2 (2022-2023).

The duo last worked together on 2025’s gangster drama Thug Life, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Rahman has won seven National Awards for best music direction, out of which three were for Mani Ratnam directorials: Roja, Kannathil Muthamittal, Kaatru Veliyidai and Ponniyin Selvan 1.