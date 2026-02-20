‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3: Aemond Targaryen sits on the iron throne after Aegon’s disfigurement

Ewan Mitchell’s Aemond Targaryen sits on the iron throne after his brother Aegon’s disfigurement in the teaser of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon Season 3, dropped by HBO Max on Thursday.

The one-minute-33-second-long teaser shows Aemond sitting on the iron throne, while his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, leaves King’s Landing in secret to hand over the city to Rhaenyra’s army.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and other key characters, who are set to reprise their roles. It offers a glimpse of intense political negotiations and battlefields, including one at the iconic Battle of the Gullet where Rhaenyra’s son Jace faces House Velaryon’s forces.

The third season of the series is slated to premiere in June this year.

Season 2 of the series premiered on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024. It revolved around the Targaryen civil war between Green and Black Councils that are fighting for King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), respectively.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mtchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phoebe Campbell and Sonoya Mizuno will return for the third instalment of the fantasy series.

Besides the returning cast, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler are set to feature in the upcoming season.

Based on the 2018 book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, the Game of Thrones prequel series premiered on Max on August 21, 2022, laying the groundwork for a devastating war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Martin co-created the series alongside Condal, with both serving as executive producers. Condal also holds the role of showrunner. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett. The directors for the third season are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

The previous seasons of the show are available to stream on JioHotstar for viewers in India.