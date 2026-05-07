HBO greenlights Season 2 of ‘Harry Potter’ series based on Chamber of Secrets’

HBO has officially greenlit a second season of its upcoming Harry Potter television series ahead of the debut of Season 1 this Christmas, the network announced on Wednesday.

HBO is adapting all seven of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books into seven television seasons over the next decade. Season 2, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is scheduled to begin filming this fall.

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Jon Brown, who worked as a writer on the first season, has been promoted to co-showrunner for Season 2 alongside current showrunner Francesca Gardiner.

“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” Gardiner said in a statement.

“I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on Succession through to these recent times together on Harry Potter. Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him,” he added.

Brown said, “I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on Philosopher’s Stone and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts.”

Season 1, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, follows Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), as he discovers on his 11th birthday that he has been admitted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, opening the door to a new world while confronting a dangerous enemy tied to his past.

Gardiner serves as executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod, Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Television is producing the series.