Cannes to mark 25th anniversary of ‘The Fast and the Furious’ with special screening

The 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes will mark the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious with a special Midnight Screening of the film on May 13 at the Grand Lumiere Theatre of the Palais des Festivals.

The screening will be attended by stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, producer Neal H. Moritz, and Meadow Walker, daughter of the film’s late star Paul Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2001, the high-octane thriller, revolving around the street-racing culture of Los Angeles was directed by Rob Cohen and produced by Moritz for Universal Pictures.

The film featured Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Walker as Brian O’Conner, Brewster as Mia, and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty.

Since its debut, the Fast and Furious franchise has expanded into 11 films, grossing more than USD 7 billion worldwide to become Universal’s longest-running and most profitable franchise.

Universal this year announced a new instalment titled Fast Forever, which is scheduled for theatrical release on March 17, 2028.

Over the years, the franchise has featured actors including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Eva Mendes, John Cena, Kurt Russell, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron.