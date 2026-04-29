Sharib Hashmi covers SD Burman’s 1969 song ‘Borne Gondhe Chhande Gitite’

Actor Sharib Hashmi covered Sachin Dev Burman’s 1969 Bengali song Borne Gondhe Chhande Gitite in his latest video he shared on social media on Monday.

The video shows the actor beginning with the Hindi rendition of the Kishore Kumar song Phoolon Ke Rang Se, before smoothly transitioning into the Bengali version, singing seamlessly with flawless pronunciation.

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“Aaj TunesDay Hai … Aar Aaj ke Aami Bangali. Jodi bhalo legeche tele bajao tali [ TunesDay, SD Burman, Kishore Kumar, Dev Anand, Legends, Music, Golden Era ],” reads the post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Khub sundor geycho, bangali tunesday chaliye jao (You sang very beautifully, keep the Bengali tunes going).”

“Waaah... Lena hoga janam humain kai kai baar ..waah bangali.. khub sundor (Wow… we’d have to be born many times over… wow, Bengali… very beautiful),” commented another social media user.

Originally sung and composed by Sachin Dev Burman (S.D. Burman), with lyrics written by Mira Dev Burman, Borne Gondhe Chhande Gitite released on September 1, 1969.

Hashmi is known for his role in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Prime Video series The Family Man. He has also played supporting roles in films such as Fighter, Vikram Vedha, Pagglait, Mission Majnu and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Hashmi was last seen in Vir Das’ Netflix film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.