‘Leaving Neverland’ director Dan Reed slams ‘Michael’ for ‘false narrative’ around pop legend

Emmy-winning filmmaker Dan Reed, known for Leaving Neverland which documents the alleged sexual-abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, has criticised the biopic Michael, calling it a “false narrative” that distorts the truth about the pop legend.

In an interview with US-based entertainment portal Variety, Reed said, “The issue of his relationship with children is completely distorted by the fact that they portray him as an eccentric, overgrown child, which we know is not the full story.”

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Speaking about the scenes where Jackson visits sick children in a cancer ward, Reed added, “That made me feel really icky. It suggests that Jackson’s engagement with children was entirely benign and motivated by nothing but philanthropy… I’m not calling for Jackson to be “canceled” and for nobody to listen to his music, but Wade and James’ story needs to be respected as well, and what the movie does is creates a version of events that essentially portrays Wade, James, and others who’ve accused Jackson of child sexual abuse as liars without actually articulating it.”

“The film just flips the truth on its head — black is white, white is black, and two and two make five — and none of the people who go and see the movie will ever question that, but it’s a movie that’s impossible to take seriously as a counter-narrative to Leaving Neverland,” Reed further explained.

Released in 2019 on HBO, Leaving Neverland detailed allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck and went on to win an Emmy. The Michael Jackson Estate had strongly criticised the documentary at the time, calling it biased and inaccurate.

Starring the pop icon’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, the Michael movie offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. The film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers. His experience with the band was rooted in extreme discipline and pressure that arose from familial expectations, particularly from his father (played by Colman Dolmango).

Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) also feature in the film.

Michael is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).