China fighter jet maker sees record profit, sales jump post last year’s India-Pakistan clash

China’s AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Co., the maker of fighter jets that drew global attention during last year’s India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor, reported record profit in 2025 and its first-quarter sales nearly doubled, according to a report.

The aircraft maker’s revenue climbed 15.8 per cent to 75.4 billion yuan ($11 billion) in 2025 while profit increased 6.5 per cent to 3.4 billion yuan, the Chengdu-based company said in a statement Tuesday night, per Bloomberg.

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According to data compiled by the news agency, both figures marked the highest-ever for the company. First-quarter sales this year also surged almost 80 per cent year-on-year.

One of China’s biggest defence firms by market capitalisation, AVIC Chengdu said its strong 2025 performance was driven by an asset reorganisation that now includes its jet manufacturing operations.

AVIC Chengdu’s single-engine, multi-role J-10 fighter jets were thrust into the spotlight in May last year when Pakistan claimed it had shot down multiple Indian aircraft, including French-made Rafale jets.

India acknowledged losing aircraft during the conflict, without specifying a number, and said it had also destroyed several Pakistani planes. The Indian military has not provided details of which aircraft were hit and Islamabad has denied Delhi’s claims.

AVIC Chengdu’s global profile has grown since Islamabad praised the performance of its J-10 fighters and JF-17 jets, which are jointly produced by AVIC Chengdu and Pakistan.

The conflict was among the first times advanced Chinese-made weapons systems were used in real combat. Since then, the company’s aircraft have gained traction in emerging markets.

Indonesia had earlier indicated interest in purchasing J-10 fighter jets, while Iraq, Bangladesh and Indonesia have expressed interest in the JF-17 Thunder.

Growing overseas arms sales remains a strategic focus, AVIC Chengdu said during an investor Q&A last week. The company, which also manufactures the fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighter, signed an agreement in February with its home city of Chengdu in Sichuan province to expand aerospace production.

Meanwhile, AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Co., producer of the fifth-generation J-35 fighter jet, last month reported 2025 sales of 44.7 billion yuan. Profit stood at 3.5 billion yuan, up 3.7 per cent from 2024.

AVIC Shenyang said the higher earnings were supported by increased sales and ongoing factory expansion. A new manufacturing facility is expected to begin mass production this year, according to the Liaoning provincial government, where the company is based.

Both AVIC Chengdu and AVIC Shenyang are sanctioned by the US.