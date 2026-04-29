In illness and in health, voters arrive at their booth with deep determination

As Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 got underway in full swing, voters across constituencies arrived at polling booths, defying age and physical limitations to prove that no barrier can stand in the way of democratic participation.

From elderly citizens arriving with assistance to differently-abled voters navigating accessibility hurdles, polling booths witnessed determined participation from those who refused to stay back despite physical limitations.

1 8 Picture source: Sanghamitra Chatterjee

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Swapan Mukherjee, 80, arrived at his booth with his student, Subrata Mukherjee, whom the former taught science. Swapan lives in an old-age home in Sarsuna, and his three sisters are all married and settled elsewhere. He has no one in his family, so his former student accompanied him to the polling booth, Meghamala Roy Education Centre, in Behala West constituency.

2 8 Picture source: Soumyajit Dey

Shobha Manna, 96, a resident of Tollygunge who lives alone, was accompanied by her neighbours to her booth in Ward 88 on the morning of Phase 2 polling, arriving in a wheelchair to cast her vote.

3 8 Picture source: Jaismita Alexander

Parvati Das, 50, from Shyampukur, whose name was struck off the electoral roll during Special Intensive Revision (SIR), waited outside the polling booth with her grandchild as her daughter cast her vote.

4 8 Picture source: Jaismita Alexander

Basanta Kumar Ray of Shyampukur was one of the earliest voters at his constituency’s booth, undeterred by his physical limitations.

5 8 Picture source: Jaismita Alexander

Nishu Singh, a 27-year-old resident of Shyampukur, arrived at her designated booth dressed in a new silk sari and gold jewellery, just two days after her wedding. With her reception scheduled for later in the day, the newlywed made sure to cast her vote first, beginning the morning of her new phase of life with fulfillment of a civic duty.

6 8 Picture source: Sanghamitra Chatterjee

Suraj Routh, a 44-year-old resident of Behala West constituency, said he is physically challenged, but did not have to wait in any line. The officials ensured a smooth process so that he could exercise his franchise.

7 8 Picture source: Sanghamitra Chatterjee

Biplab Kumar Ganguli, an 80-year-old resident of the Kashipur–Belgachhia constituency, said that despite being unwell, he walked nearly 10 minutes to his assigned polling booth to exercise his franchise.

8 8 Picture source: Sagorika Roy

“I am feeling good. I love to walk, and when I am able to, why wouldn’t I make the most of it? That is why I chose to walk to the polling booth. With the support of people at the booth, I did not need a stick or a walker,” said the 90-year-old Kashipur, Belgachia voter Bela Roy.