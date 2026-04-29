Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Tumbbad 2’ to hit theatres in December 2027

Tumbbad 2, a sequel to the 2018 horror film, is set to hit theatres on December 3, 2027, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues...Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3.12.2027,” actor and co-producer Sohum Shah wrote on X.

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As per industry data tracking platform Sacnilk, Tumbbad 2 promises a massive leap in scale. The report mentions the sequel's central theme is Pralay - the Hindu concept of cosmic dissolution or the apocalypse.

Tumbbad 2 marks the first collaborative project of Sohum and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is expected to become one of the most expensive horror-fantasy films ever made in India, with a reported 150 crore budget.

Production for the film has already begun.

The first film, which came out in 2018, follows Vinayak Rao (Sohum), a man obsessed with finding a hidden fortune in the village of Tumbbad, believed to be protected by the demon Hastar.

As Vinayak becomes consumed by his quest, he discovers that the treasure comes at a horrifying cost, leading him down a path of moral decay and ruin.

Tumbbad became the first Indian film to screen at the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

While co-director Rahi Anil Barve will not return for the sequel due to other commitments, Adesh Prasad, who co-directed the original, will direct the new instalment.