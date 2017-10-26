Freeze frame

Acting has made 25-year-old English beauty Cara Delevingne understand herself better. She believes her career as a model provided her with ways to avoid her problems but acting helped her deal with them. “Modelling came at a time in my life where I wanted to please people. I was just doing things to run away from my own problems. I wasn’t dealing with things that were going on emotionally. That’s why I ended up being unhappy,” the model and actress has told Australia’s Stellar Magazine. “Being an actor helped me reflect on my own emotions, be able to express them more, be in the moment.” Aamir Khan wished his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim on her 17th birthday, saying he hoped she forever shone as bright as the superstar she is. Aamir, 52, took to Twitter to wish the Secret Superstar actress: “Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are! God bless. Love. A.” After Dangal, Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar, which narrates the story of a teenager (Zaira) who aspires to be a singer, and Aamir, a flamboyant music composer who takes her under his wing, is the duo’s second collaboration. Rohit Shetty will begin shooting for his film with Ranveer Singh in May next year. The Golmaal Again boss said he will produce it also. “It is going to be a hardcore commercial, action masala film. Ranveer has everything a superstar should have — both mass and class connect. Very few stars can boast of that connect. Mark my words, he is going to be the next biggest superstar of the country. He is a good-looking and a great actor; girls love him,” said Rohit. Rohit has worked with Ranveer Singh on a TV commercial that also demanded a lot of action. But the film, he said, will raw action no one has seen before. The action filmmaker also wants to make a film with a south Indian actor, but won’t take names. “I don’t want to make headlines about me wanting to work with a particular actor.” Renee Zellweger, a.k.a. Bridget Jones, will play Judy Garland, star of Hollywood’s golden era, in an upcoming film. Judy will be based on the true story of the stage and screen icon’s final concerts in London and will be directed by Tony nominee Rupert Goold. It will chronicle Garland’s arrival in London in 1968 to perform in a series of sell-out shows, and showcase her journey to stardom. “Unca Jesse” John Stamos is engaged. The Full House (and Fuller House) star took to Instagram to announce the he and girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh, are engaged. “I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after,” Stamos, 54, posted with an illustration of the couple. Stamos was earlier married to Rebecca Romijn. Sharon Stone felt like she was “hit by a lightning bolt” when she suffered a stroke in 2001. The Basic Instinct star was taken to a hospital after she collapsed at her Los Angeles house. After her “massive brain haemorrhage and stroke”, Stone was left with a “brain seizure condition” for which she still takes medication, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I had the kind of stroke where one minute you’re standing behind the couch and the next minute you’re flipped over the couch on the coffee table and everything is everywhere… It’s a little bit like I felt like I was hit by that lightning bolt,” said Stone.