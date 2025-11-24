‘Great loss to Indian cinema’: President Murmu, PM Modi mourn passing of Dharmendra

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday mourned the passing of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra. Hailing his legacy and memorable performances, President Murmu said the actor's work will continue to inspire young generations of artists.

“The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” the President posted on X.

The Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, expressed grief following the death of the “cherished icon”.

Honouring Dharmendra as one of the “most admired figures of the film industry”, he wrote, “The demise of former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shri Dharmendra Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. A cherished icon for millions, he enriched the canvas of Indian cinema through his remarkable performances and steadfast dedication to his art. As one of the most admired figures in our film industry, he leaves behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Dharmendra's death. In an X post, he heaped praise on the late actor for his ‘charm, depth, simplicity, humility, and warmth’.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the loss as “irreparable”. He hailed Dharmendra as “one of those select hearts who won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups”.

“The demise of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he created his indelible identity in the film industry. Dharmendra ji was one of those select actors who won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will always remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow,” wrote Shah.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi hailed Dharmendra’s contribution to Indian cinema. “The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans,” he posted on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to Dharmendra. "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor-hero Dharmendra ji today in Mumbai. His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now. May his soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also mourned the death of Bollywood He-Man.

“I am stunned by the news of the demise of the legendary actor of the Indian cinema world and the renowned "He-Man of Bollywood," Shri Dharmendra Deol ji. With his acting in superhit films like 'Sholay', 'Dharam Veer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Pratigya', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Gulami', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', he ruled the hearts of audiences for years. The record of delivering 9 hit films in a single year is registered in his name. The dialogues from these films are still etched in our minds and will remain so forever. His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian art sector. May God grant peace to his soul and provide strength to his family, acquaintances, and all those connected with him to bear this pain.,” his X post reads.

Dharmendra breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday. The Sholay actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness, earlier this month. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment. According to media reports, the actor was on ventilator support.

He would have turned 90 on 8 December, 2025.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on 25 December.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bonny Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.