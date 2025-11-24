Veteran actor Dharmendra no more, says Karan Johar, tributes pour in

Veteran actor Dharmendra has breathed his last in Mumbai, just days before his 90th birthday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said on Monday.

Dharma Productions also paid a tribute to Dharmendra.

" A face of rugged handsomeness, yet he exuded kindness like no other. Intense when he had to be and yet boyish and funny on another day. He had something for everyone. Romantic for some, macho for the other, but benevolent for all," wrote Boman Irani.

"The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji .. with love always," said Kajol.

"RIP Legendary Dharamji .. In this pic on the sets of RockyAurRaniKiPremkahani looking at him in Admiration .. been A Huge Fan of his .. loved all his 70 s films that I grew up watching .. his performances.. his comic timing .. his songs .. his clothes .. his style and him being the most Handsome Macho hero .. Kept meeting him on the sets of the film he was so warm and loving … huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go.. Dharamji love , Respect and Admiration forever," wrote Manish Malhotra.

The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment. According to media reports, the actor was on ventilator support.

He would have turned 90 on 8 December, 2025.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, was born to Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur in a Punjabi Jat family. His ancestral village is Dangon, near Pakhowal Tehsil, Raikot, Ludhiana.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor worked in more than 300 films during his cinematic career spanning over six decades. In 1973, Dharmendra delivered nine consecutive hit films, and in 1987, he delivered seven consecutive hit films – a record that only he holds so far in Bollywood.

Dharmendra was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in 1997.

In 2012, the actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on 25 December. Dharmendra's character poster from the film was dropped on 24 November.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bonny Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.