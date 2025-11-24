Veeru in ‘Sholay’ to Parimal in ‘Chupke Chupke’: Characters Dharmendra immortalised in a career spanning 6 decades

In a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra played a diverse array of characters — from fearless heroes to gentle lovers. His roles in Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bear testament to his ability to adapt to the changing times while retaining his trademark charisma.

Veeru in Sholay (1975)

Dharmendra’s portrayal of Veeru in Rmaesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay remains a fan favourite even after five decades. Veeru was the perfect foil to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai. While Veeru was the fighter, Jai served as his steady wingman. Veeru’s warmth, exuberance and his on-screen romance with Hema Malini’s Basanti remain as memorable as his iconic line, “Basanti! inn kutton ke saamne mat naachna”.

Parimal Tripathi in Chupke Chupke (1975)

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1975 comedy Chupke Chupke proved that Dharmendra was a lot more than just an action star. He played botany professor Parimal Tripathi, who falls in love with Sharmila Tagore's Sulekha in the film.

Parimal then disguises himself as a Hindi-loving driver, Pyare Mohan, who gets employed by Sulekha’s brother-in-law Raghvendra Sharma(Om Prakash). Thus, begins a comedy of errors as Parimal and Sulekha play prank after prank on the unsuspecting Raghavendra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Satyapriya Acharya in Satyakam (1969)

Dharmendra’s portrayal of Satyapriya Acharya in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1969 drama film is often hailed as one of his finest performances. Starring Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, Satyakam won the National Film Award For Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Satyapriya Acharya is a man of unwavering principles whose views and way of life are guided by his ascetic grandfather (Ashok Kumar). Armed with an engineering degree, Satyapriya sets out to build a new India, but encounters characters who share little of his ideals.

On his first assignment, he encounters Ranjana, who falls in love with her. Despite his inflexible ideals, Satyapriya falters in his duties towards her. Whacked with guilt, he marries her, but the decision irrevocably alters the course of their lives.

Raka in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

This comedy drama from the makers of Sholay starred Dharmendra as Seeta’s (Hema Malini) lover Raka. Raka’s sparkling chemistry with Seeta, coupled with his impeccable comic timing, has contributed to the film’s enduring popularity. Seeta Aur Geeta also helped cement Dharmandra and Hema as one of Bollywood’s favourite on-screen couples. The pair have worked together in numerous films, including Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970), Naya Zamana (1971), Jugnu (1973), and Charas (1976).

Dharam Singh in Dharam Veer (1977)

Manmohan Desai’s 1977 period action drama stars Dharmendra as Dharam, a fearless, big-hearted warrior raised in a royal household. Dharam embodies loyalty and courage. His bond with Jeetendra’s Veer, his twin brother who gets separated from him at birth, forms the emotional backbone of the story.

Dharam Veer went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 1977.

Kanwal Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Karan Johar’s 2023 National Award-winning film featured Dharmendra alongside Ranveer Singh (Rocky Randhawa), Alia Bhatt (Rani Chatterjee), and Jaya Bachchan (Dhanlakshmi Randhawa). Kanwal suffers from Alzheimer's but shares a gentle bond with his grandson Rocky. Dharmendra’s heartfelt portrayal of Kanwal in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned widespread appreciation from moviegoers.

