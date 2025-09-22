diy

Eggless mawa cake: a moist, aromatic treat for every occasion

Chef Kriti Dhiman shares her recipe for a soft, fragrant eggless mawa cake that’s perfect for teatime or festive celebrations

Nothing beats a slice of soft, fragrant mawa cake with your afternoon chai. Chef Kriti Dhiman’s eggless version is rich, subtly sweet, and infused with the warm aroma of cardamom. Moist and tender, this cake is perfect for festive occasions or a comforting teatime treat at home.

Ingredients

For the Batter:

Fresh mawa: ½ cup

Ghee: ¼ cup

Powdered sugar: ¾ cup

Buttermilk: 1 cup

Wholewheat flour: 1.5 cup

Baking soda: ½ tsp

Baking powder: 1 tsp

Elaichi (cardamom) powder: 1 tsp

Chopped almonds: for topping

Method

Prepare the base: In a large bowl, mix mawa, ghee, and powdered sugar until the sugar starts to dissolve

Add liquids: Stir in buttermilk; the mixture may look lumpy but will smooth out once dry ingredients are added

Combine dry ingredients: Sift in wholewheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cardamom. Mix until well combined

Bake: Transfer the batter to a lined baking tin, top with chopped almonds, and bake at 180°C for 35–40 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean

Serve warm or at room temperature with a cup of chai. This eggless mawa cake by chef Kriti Dhiman is a simple, elegant treat that’s perfect for festive celebrations or any special occasion