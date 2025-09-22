Eggless mawa cake: a moist, aromatic treat for every occasion
Chef Kriti Dhiman shares her recipe for a soft, fragrant eggless mawa cake that’s perfect for teatime or festive celebrations
Published 22.09.25, 01:47 PM
Nothing beats a slice
of soft, fragrant mawa cake with your afternoon chai. Chef Kriti Dhiman’s
eggless version is rich, subtly sweet, and infused with the warm aroma of
cardamom. Moist and tender, this cake is perfect for festive occasions or a
comforting teatime treat at home.
Ingredients
For the Batter:
- Fresh
mawa: ½ cup
- Ghee:
¼ cup
- Powdered
sugar: ¾ cup
- Buttermilk:
1 cup
- Wholewheat
flour: 1.5 cup
- Baking
soda: ½ tsp
- Baking
powder: 1 tsp
- Elaichi
(cardamom) powder: 1 tsp
- Chopped
almonds: for topping
Method
- Prepare
the base: In a large bowl, mix mawa, ghee, and powdered sugar until the
sugar starts to dissolve
- Add
liquids: Stir in buttermilk; the mixture may look lumpy but will smooth
out once dry ingredients are added
- Combine
dry ingredients: Sift in wholewheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and
cardamom. Mix until well combined
- Bake:
Transfer the batter to a lined baking tin, top with chopped almonds, and
bake at 180°C for 35–40 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean
- Serve
warm or at room temperature with a cup of chai. This eggless mawa cake by
chef Kriti Dhiman is a simple, elegant treat that’s perfect for festive
celebrations or any special occasion
