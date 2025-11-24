Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ ahead of Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Mastiii 4’ at the end of first weekend in theatres

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur remained ahead of Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Mastiii 4 at the end of their first weekend in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Both 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit theatres on 21 November. While the war drama has so far earned Rs 10.10 core nett in India since its release, Mastiii 4, a comedy drama, has amassed Rs 8.50 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

120 Bahadur opened to Rs 2.25 crore nett in India. Mastiii 4, on the other hand, earned Rs 2.75 crore nett domestically on Day 1. While the comedy film earned Rs 5.75 crore nett at the domestic box office over its first weekend, 120 Bahadur collected Rs 7.85 crore nett in India during the same period, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and written by Rajiv G Menon, 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. The movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh, who led the cadets of Charlie Company in the Battle of Rezang-La.

Located at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the Ladakh region, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. They inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces before being overrun.

Mastiii 4 is the fourth instalment in the Masti film series. The movie, directed by Milap Zaveri, follows the comedic misadventures of three married men looking for excitement outside their routines, only to find themselves in deeper trouble.

Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri and Jeetendra round off the cast of Mastiii 4.