Whip up Narkel doodh pulao and bhoger niramish paneer by Debjanir Rannaghor
Food blogger Debjani shares her take on two festive classics — perfect for Durga Puja or special meals
Published 22.09.25, 01:38 PM
As the festive season
approaches, Bengali kitchens come alive with the aroma of traditional
delicacies. Food blogger Debjani Chatterjee Alam brings two classic dishes to
your table: Narkel Doodh Pulao, a subtly sweet coconut milk rice, and Bhoger
Niramish Paneer, a wholesome no-onion-no-garlic curry with paneer, potatoes,
cauliflower, and peas. Both dishes are celebratory yet comforting, perfect for
bhog, special lunches, or family gatherings.
Narkel Doodh Pulao
Ingredients
- Rice
(Gobindobhog): 2 cups
- Coconut
milk: 300 ml (approx. 2 cups)
- Coconut
slices: 10 pieces from ½ coconut
- Cashew
nuts: 25 g
- Raisins:
25 g
- Sugar:
2 tbsp
- Salt:
1 tsp
- Ghee:
3 tbsp
- Ginger
paste: 1 tbsp
- Whole
Spices:
- Cinnamon
stick: 1
- Green
cardamom pods: 4
- Black
cardamom pods: 2
- Nutmeg
(jaiphal): ¼
- Mace
(javitri): 1
- Cloves:
5
Method
- Grind
all whole spices into a fine powder
- Heat
ghee, sauté the spice powder until aromatic, then add rice and sauté
briefly
- Pour
in coconut milk, sugar, and salt. Cover and simmer until rice is cooked
- Fry
coconut slices, cashew nuts, and raisins in ghee separately and garnish
the cooked rice
Bhoger Niramish
Paneer Phulkopi Aloo Motorshuti Diye
Ingredients
- Paneer:
200 g, cubed
- Potatoes:
2 medium, peeled and cubed
- Cauliflower:
1 small, cut into florets
- Green
peas: ½ cup
- Vegetable
oil: 3 tbsp
- Turmeric
powder: ¼ tsp
- Salt:
to taste
- Milk:
1 cup
- Garam
masala powder: ½ tsp
- Fresh
coriander leaves: for garnish
Method
- Heat
oil, add turmeric and salt, and fry potatoes until golden. Remove and set
aside. Fry cauliflower until golden
- Lightly
fry paneer cubes until golden
- In
the same pan, add milk and bring to a simmer. Add fried potatoes,
cauliflower, and paneer
- Simmer
for 5–7 minutes, sprinkle garam masala, and garnish with coriander leaves
- Both
recipes from Debjani bring the taste of traditional Bengali festive
cooking to your home — one sweet and aromatic, the other wholesome and
comforting — making them perfect for celebrating Durga Puja or any special
occasion
