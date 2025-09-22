eat

Whip up Narkel doodh pulao and bhoger niramish paneer by Debjanir Rannaghor

Food blogger Debjani shares her take on two festive classics — perfect for Durga Puja or special meals

As the festive season approaches, Bengali kitchens come alive with the aroma of traditional delicacies. Food blogger Debjani Chatterjee Alam brings two classic dishes to your table: Narkel Doodh Pulao, a subtly sweet coconut milk rice, and Bhoger Niramish Paneer, a wholesome no-onion-no-garlic curry with paneer, potatoes, cauliflower, and peas. Both dishes are celebratory yet comforting, perfect for bhog, special lunches, or family gatherings.

Narkel Doodh Pulao

Ingredients

Rice (Gobindobhog): 2 cups

Coconut milk: 300 ml (approx. 2 cups)

Coconut slices: 10 pieces from ½ coconut

Cashew nuts: 25 g

Raisins: 25 g

Sugar: 2 tbsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Ghee: 3 tbsp

Ginger paste: 1 tbsp

Whole Spices:

Cinnamon stick: 1

Green cardamom pods: 4

Black cardamom pods: 2

Nutmeg (jaiphal): ¼

Mace (javitri): 1

Cloves: 5

Method

Grind all whole spices into a fine powder

Heat ghee, sauté the spice powder until aromatic, then add rice and sauté briefly

Pour in coconut milk, sugar, and salt. Cover and simmer until rice is cooked

Fry coconut slices, cashew nuts, and raisins in ghee separately and garnish the cooked rice

Bhoger Niramish Paneer Phulkopi Aloo Motorshuti Diye

Ingredients

Paneer: 200 g, cubed

Potatoes: 2 medium, peeled and cubed

Cauliflower: 1 small, cut into florets

Green peas: ½ cup

Vegetable oil: 3 tbsp

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Salt: to taste

Milk: 1 cup

Garam masala powder: ½ tsp

Fresh coriander leaves: for garnish

Method

Heat oil, add turmeric and salt, and fry potatoes until golden. Remove and set aside. Fry cauliflower until golden

Lightly fry paneer cubes until golden

In the same pan, add milk and bring to a simmer. Add fried potatoes, cauliflower, and paneer

Simmer for 5–7 minutes, sprinkle garam masala, and garnish with coriander leaves

Both recipes from Debjani bring the taste of traditional Bengali festive cooking to your home — one sweet and aromatic, the other wholesome and comforting — making them perfect for celebrating Durga Puja or any special occasion