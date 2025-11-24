‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’ to ‘Dream Girl’: 5 Songs that prove Dharmendra was as much a romantic hero as he was the He-Man of Bollywood

Bollywood icon Dharmendra shot to fame with his powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances. Alongside his acting, the song picturised on him held a special place in the hearts of his fans. His charisma, coupled with timeless voices of Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, weaved magic on screen.

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November, just a few days ahead of his 90th birthday. As a tribute, we look back at some of his iconic songs that live rent-free in our hearts.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass

From the 1973 film Blackmail, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass is a romantic piece featuring Dharmendra and Rakhee Gulzaar. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song depicts the fantasies of Rakhee’s character as she reads the love letters written by Dharmendra’s character. In a scene from the film, Rakhee is shown reaching out to one of the love letters pinned on a tree, lost in a daydream about Dharmendra.

Dream Girl

Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the title track from the 1977 film Dream Girl, offered Bollywood an evergreen couple: Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The film's soundtrack, featuring Hema Malini, was a significant part of the popular cultural phenomenon surrounding her ‘Dream Girl’ persona. The music video depicted Dharmendra's character admiring Hema Malini by singing a heartfelt ballad to her.

Hum Bewafa

In yet another iconic song of Dharmendra, sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R.D. Burman, the song Hum Bewafaa from the 1978 film Shalimar is a sad and emotional song, expressing the pain and betrayal of love.

Ya Dil Ki Suno Duniyawalo

The song Ya Dil Ki Suno Duniyawalon from Dharmendra’s 1966 film Anupama captures the pain and helplessness of separation in love. Sung by Hemanta Kumar, the song is written by the renowned poet Kaifi Azmi. The actor perfectly delivered the persona of a lover who has fallen in love, but he is helpless before the selfish world.

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

Dharmendra unleashes his cheeky and hopeless romantic side in this song from the 1973 film Loafer, where he romances Mumtaz. Sung by Mohammad Rafi, the song features Dharmendra adorning the actress, as the two set the mood for a fun song against a serene backdrop.