MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 November 2025

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 trailer: Hawkins gears up to face Vecna’s wrath

The first four episodes of Volume 1 will hit Netflix on 27 November (IST)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.11.25, 06:04 PM
Still from 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 1

Still from 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 1 Netflix

Netflix dropped the official trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 on Monday, offering a glimpse into the adventures of kids in Hawkins and the city’s preparations for one last battle with Vecna.

The trailer shows Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) hatching a plan to save the people of Hawkins and disrupt Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) evil intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, meanwhile, undergoes training with the help of Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, to prepare for a face-off. On the other hand, the administration deploys the army in an attempt to close the four gates opened by Vecna, blurring the lines between this world and Upside Down.

The trailer ends with Steve (Joe Keery) speeding a car towards a closing passage to enter the other dimension to kill the creatures.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events that culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

The cast of Season 5 also includes Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The finale will drop on New Year.

RELATED TOPICS

Stranger Things Season 5 Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Islamabad labels Rajnath Singh’s Sindh remarks ‘delusional’ and ‘expansionist’

'Such statements reveal an expansionist Hindutva mindset that seeks to challenge established realities and stands in clear violation of international law,' Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement
Dharmendra
Quote left Quote right

End of an era... there will always be the one and only Dharamji

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT