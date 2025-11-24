Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 trailer: Hawkins gears up to face Vecna’s wrath

Netflix dropped the official trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 on Monday, offering a glimpse into the adventures of kids in Hawkins and the city’s preparations for one last battle with Vecna.

The trailer shows Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) hatching a plan to save the people of Hawkins and disrupt Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) evil intentions.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, meanwhile, undergoes training with the help of Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, to prepare for a face-off. On the other hand, the administration deploys the army in an attempt to close the four gates opened by Vecna, blurring the lines between this world and Upside Down.

The trailer ends with Steve (Joe Keery) speeding a car towards a closing passage to enter the other dimension to kill the creatures.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events that culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

The cast of Season 5 also includes Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The finale will drop on New Year.