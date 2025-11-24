Jamaican Reggae musician-actor Jimmy Cliff dies at the age of 81

Jamaican Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff passed away on 24 November at the age of 81, his family said in a statement.

On Monday, Jimmy’s wife, Latifa Chambers, penned a long note informing his fans about the singer’s demise. The singer died of a ‘seizure followed by pneumonia’.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career,” the note reads on Instagram.

It further said, “He really appreciated each and every fan for their love. I also wanted to thank Dr Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you, and we see you, Legend.”

Jimmy Cliff was a Jamaican singer, actor, and musician known for popularising reggae music globally, especially through his role in the 1972 film The Harder They Come.

Born as James Chambers on 30 July 1944, the artist began his musical journey in the early 1960s in Kingston and gained global popularity with his chartbuster songs including Wonderful World, Beautiful People and Many Rivers to Cross.

His career has spanned decades, earning him a Grammy Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and continued success into the 2020s.

In August 2022, Cliff released the album Refugees.

Cliff is survived by his wife Latifa and their two daughters Nabiyah Be, Lilty Cliff and a son, Aken Cliff.